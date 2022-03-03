Marianne Sullivan Purchases 15,650 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 723.10%.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

