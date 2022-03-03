Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MARPS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 44,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating ) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARPS shares. TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.