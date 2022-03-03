Maro Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and approximately $470,699.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

