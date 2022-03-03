Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

