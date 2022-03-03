Marshall Wace LLP Has $558,000 Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of First Business Financial Services worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 242,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

