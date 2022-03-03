Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 255.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Chico’s FAS worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $634.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

