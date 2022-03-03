Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $143.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

