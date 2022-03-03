Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 158,746 shares of company stock valued at $490,944. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

