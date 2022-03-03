MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. MasTec has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

