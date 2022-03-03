MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. MasTec has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
