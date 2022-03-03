Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.25. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 61,356 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.