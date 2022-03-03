MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 11.6% After Earnings Miss

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 12,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 496,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57.
MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
