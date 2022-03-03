MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 11.6% After Earnings Miss

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 12,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 496,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

