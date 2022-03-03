McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.65. 47,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

