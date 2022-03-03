MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $332,546.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,286,614,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,236,253 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

