Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of analysts have commented on MTRAF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MTRAF stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

