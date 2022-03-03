Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GMS were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

