Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $418,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $7.29 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.