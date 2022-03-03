Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $442,000 Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 1,001,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

