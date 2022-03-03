Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

CCS stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

