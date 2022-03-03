Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $309,711.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Mettalex has a market cap of $688,601.98 and approximately $309,711.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.74 or 0.06563176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,417.53 or 0.99984136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046460 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026406 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

