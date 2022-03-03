Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 1,500 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,387.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,510.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
