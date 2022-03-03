MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $9.18 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

