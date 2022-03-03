MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $9.18 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
