Michael J. Lafitte Sells 7,406 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.