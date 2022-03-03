Michael J. Lafitte Sells 7,406 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
