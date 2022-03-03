MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $459.29 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

