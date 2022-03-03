Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Trading Down 0.5%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 3,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

