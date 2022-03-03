Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

