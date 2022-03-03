Millennium Management LLC Purchases 64,600 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of First Foundation worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 15.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Foundation by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

