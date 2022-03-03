Millennium Management LLC Sells 42,426 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Similarweb worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.
Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.