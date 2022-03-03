Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $795.29 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $795.29 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 393,489,818 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.