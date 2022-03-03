Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $48.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. 276,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $632.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.