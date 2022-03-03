Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

