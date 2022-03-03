Mission Produce (AVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.
AVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.
About Mission Produce (Get Rating)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Produce (AVO)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.