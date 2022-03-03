Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MITI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 129,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,890. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Mitesco (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitesco (MITI)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.