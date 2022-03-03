Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 129,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,890. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Mitesco alerts:

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.