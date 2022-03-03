MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIXT. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,977,750 shares of company stock valued at $914,765. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

