Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFG. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.