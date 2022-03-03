Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFG. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

MFG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 956,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

