Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.
About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)
