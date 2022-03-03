Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

