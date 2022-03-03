MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $54.22 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

