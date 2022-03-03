MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

STNE opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.