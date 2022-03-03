Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $161,700.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00034914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00104270 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,667,525 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

