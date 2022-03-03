Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.58 billion and the lowest is $7.47 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $29.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

