MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 8,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 543,360 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.