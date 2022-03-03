MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 8,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.
MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyLion (ML)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.