Moneywise Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,698. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

