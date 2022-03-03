Moneywise Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 496,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,604. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

