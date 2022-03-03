Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $730,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.