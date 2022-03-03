Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $685,000 Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,238 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 444.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.