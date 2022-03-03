Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.