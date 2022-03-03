Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.