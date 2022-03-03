Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.