Morgan Stanley Acquires 13,261 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.04% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.56 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $88.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.