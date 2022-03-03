Morgan Stanley Buys 55,554 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.