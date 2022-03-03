Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Globe Life worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 135.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 102,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $99.94 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

