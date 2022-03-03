Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Equal Weight

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

